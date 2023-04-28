D'Arnaud (concussion) is traveling with Atlanta and taking regular batting practice, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
There remains no estimated timetable for his activation from the concussion IL, but d'Arnaud continues to take positive steps forward. He's been on the shelf since April 9 and figures to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point because of the growing length of his absence.
