Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that d'Arnaud (thumb) is "right on track" in his recovery and has been cleared to take one-handed swings off a batting tee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Though d'Arnaud continues to sport a cast on his surgically repaired left thumb, the covering is removable, which allows him to take part in swinging as part of his rehab. Atlanta is optimistic that d'Arnaud will be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in August, but for now, William Contreras is locked in as the club's No. 1 catcher.