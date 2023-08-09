D'Arnaud went 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

His third two-bagger of the night was the biggest, as d'Arnaud ripped a curveball from Pittsburgh closer David Bednar into left field to kick-start a three-run rally for Atlanta that erased a 6-5 deficit. The veteran catcher had been scuffling at the plate lately, and even after Tuesday's performance he's batting just .220 (11-for-50) since the beginning of July, but eight of those 11 hits -- five doubles and three homers -- have gone for extra bases and he's racked up 10 RBI.