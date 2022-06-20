d'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
d'Arnaud launched a first-inning blast off Kyle Hendricks that sent Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson home and gave the Braves an early 3-0 lead. The catcher has 10 hits in nine games this month and bounced back well Sunday after ending a four-game hitting streak in his previous appearance. d'Arnaud is slashing .257/.302/.474 this season to go along with nine home runs.
