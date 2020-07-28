D'Arnaud (illness) worked out and felt good Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Although he tested negative for COVID-19, d'Arnaud has been on the injured list after he exhibited symptoms. However, he's been cleared to work out with the team, and manager Brian Snitker said that he could be an option for Wednesday's home opener against the Rays. Fellow catcher Tyler Flowers (illness) has also been progressing in his recovery after showing COVID-19 symptoms and could make his return Wednesday as well.