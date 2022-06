Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Matzek (shoulder) is on the cusp of beginning a rehab assignment, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Matzek landed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation in mid-May and was shut down for several weeks prior to beginning a throwing program in early June. The southpaw is slated to throw a side session in the coming days and will likely be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate if he feels good afterward.