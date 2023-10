General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Friday that Matzek (elbow) is expected to be ready for spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2022, Matzek resumed throwing in late May and remains on pace to return to Atlanta's bullpen for the start of 2024. The 32-year-old lefty holds a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since joining Atlanta in 2020.