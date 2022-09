Grissom figures to see everyday work at second base down the stretch after Ozzie Albies suffered a broken right pinky finger Saturday against the Phillies.

Albies had just returned from a different injury, but this latest injury likely ends his season. Grissom has excelled in all five roto categories, hitting .304 with five home runs, five steals, 22 runs and 16 RBI in 31 games.