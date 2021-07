Grissom (undisclosed) has gone 3-for-8 with a double and four walks in his three games since returning from the 7-day injured list at Low-A Augusta on Wednesday.

Grissom was sidelined for about three and a half weeks with his injury. The 20-year-old shortstop is slashing .277/.381/.378 with two home runs and seven stolen bases across 178 plate appearances at Low-A this season.