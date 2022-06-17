Grissom went 4-for-7 with a double, two home runs, five runs scored and eight RBI for High-A Rome on Thursday in a 22-1 rout of Asheville.

The 21-year-old hit grand slams in consecutive innings as he powered the Rome offense to a huge win. Grissom has at least three hits in three straight games and has hit safely in 11 of 13 contests in June, posting a blistering .377/.431/.604 slash line with three homers, three steals, 13 RBI and 13 runs on the month while maintaining an excellent 13.8 percent strikeout rate. It may not be long before Atlanta's No. 2 fantasy prospect gets a promotion to Double-A.