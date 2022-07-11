Atlanta promoted Grissom from High-A Rome to Double-A Mississippi on Monday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
The 21-year-old will rise to Double-A after he slashed .312/.404/.487 with 11 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 24 attempts across 344 plate appearances for Rome. Grissom primarily played shortstop with Rome, but he also picked up six starts apiece at second base and third base. His ability to play multiple infield spots could help expedite his arrival to the big leagues if he continues to perform well at the plate at the higher levels of the minors.