Atlanta selected Grissom's contract from Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday.
Grissom's promotion is an unexpectedly aggressive one, as he had appeared in just 22 games at Mississippi since being called up from High-A Rome on July 12. Due to his positional flexibility, Grissom will have ample opportunities to crack the starting lineup, though he will likely be most utilized at second base while Orlando Arcia (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list and with Ozzie Albies (foot) on the 60-day IL. Grissom showcased an intriguing blend of power, speed and contact skills between his two minor-league stops this season, slashing .315/.405/.494 with 36 extra-base hits and 27 steals in 442 plate appearances.