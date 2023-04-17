Grissom will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Monday's game in San Diego.
Grissom has produced hits in each of his first three starts since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. While Orlando Arcia (wrist) remains on the injured list for the foreseeable future, Grissom looks like he'll be locked in as Atlanta's full-time starter at shortstop, despite the organization's concerns about his defense.
