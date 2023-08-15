Grissom was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

It's not clear how much time Ozzie Albies (hamstring) will miss with a left hamstring injury, but it will be at least a week and a half. Grissom hasn't done much in his brief time in the majors this season but has been excellent at Gwinnett, sporting a .327/.412/.494 batting line with six homers and 11 stolen bases. He should see some action at second base while Albies is out -- perhaps against lefties -- but might be second in line to Nicky Lopez versus right-handers.