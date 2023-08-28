Grissom was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Grissom made just two starts after taking Ozzie Albies' spot on the roster when the latter landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. With Albies now back in the fold, Grissom will return to Gwinnett to play regularly.
