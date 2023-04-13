Grissom will likely be recalled by Atlanta before their next game against Kansas City on Friday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

With Orlando Arcia headed for the injured list after scans revealed a microfracture in his wrist Thursday, Grissom figures to be the primary option to fill in at shortstop for Atlanta. The 22-year-old infielder has been stellar at the plate with Triple-A Gwinnett, slashing .366/.458/.585 on the year, but problems with his glove kept Grissom out of the majors to start the season.