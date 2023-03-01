Grissom went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 22-year-old got the start at shortstop and hit second in the order, but Atlanta has few concerns about his bat. Whether Grissom emerges as the Opening Day starter at short will depend largely on the progress he makes with his defense, but so far so good with the glove in the early part of spring training. If he proves to need more work with that part of his game, Orlando Arcia would get the nod while the younger infielder begins the season at Triple-A, but the job seems to be Grissom's to lose.