Atlanta manager Brian Snitker hinted Saturday that Grissom is not a lock to make the Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

"We're going to take one of the two (Braden Shewmake or Grissom) more than likely," Snitker said. "We'll see who we leave with in a couple of weeks." Grissom was the presumed starter coming into spring camp, and while he's hit .321 with a .738 OPS in 32 plate appearances, he's had defensive issues, and Shewmake has impressed during Grapefruit League play. There's a good chance Grissom wins the job or is up early even if he does not, but obviously this has the potential to put a major damper on his fantasy stock heading into the 2023 campaign.