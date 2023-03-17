Grissom is not starting for Atlanta for the third straight Grapefruit League game Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Grissom is healthy and is expected to play Saturday, per manager Brian Snitker. It seems notable that he's started just two of the last seven games at shortstop though, while Braden Shewmake gets another start there Friday. Shewmake has been Atlanta's best defender at the position this spring and has also posted an .805 OPS, although his minor-league track record doesn't suggest he would offer much at the plate with regular playing time. Bowman Mark Bowman of MLB.com it will be either Grissom or Shewmake making the roster, with the other playing regularly at Triple-A Gwinnett. It's something to monitor over the final 10 days of camp.