Grissom is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Giants.

It's Atlanta's third game since Grissom was recalled from Triple- A Gwinnett and he has yet to see any action as the team continues to roll with Nicky Lopez at second base while Ozzie Albies (hamstring) is out. Atlanta has faced a righty in all three contests, so it's possible Grissom will draw some starts versus lefties, but he's definitely lower than Lopez in the pecking order against right-handers for the time being.