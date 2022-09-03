Grissom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

The rookie took Sandy Alcantara deep in the fourth inning, one of five Atlanta homers on the night and Grissom's fourth in the majors. He's cooled down somewhat since a blistering start to his big-league career, but over his last 12 games the 21-year-old is still slashing ,267/.298/.422 with two homers, one steal, five RBI and seven runs, and his 14.9 percent strikeout rate during that stretch doesn't suggest the league has figured him out yet.