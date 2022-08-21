Grissom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Astros.
Grissom responded to just the second hitless game of his career Friday with his sixth multi-hit effort Saturday. He knocked a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning. The 21-year-old infielder has slashed .385/.442/.667 through 43 plate appearances, adding three homers, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and two stolen bases through 11 games. Grissom will look to hold down a starting role at the keystone at least until Ozzie Albies (foot) returns, which isn't expected to be until mid-September at the earliest. If Grissom stays hot, manager Brian Snitker may have no choice but to find a spot for his bat in the lineup.