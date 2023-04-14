Grissom was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Friday.
Grissom is set to take over as Atlanta's everyday shortstop with Orlando Arcia (wrist) landing on the injured list. The 22-year-old has crushed it at Gwinnett this season, batting .366/.458/.585 with one homer and two stolen bases. His glove remains a work-in-progress, but Grissom showed his fantasy upside last season and should be rostered in any leagues where he's available.
