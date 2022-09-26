Grissom is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After Ozzie Albies (finger) moved back to the injured list Sept. 18 following a short-lived return from his broken foot, Grissom has taken back everyday duties at second base. The rookie started each of the past eight games and went 6-for-25 with three walks, but he'll be on the bench for the series opener in Washington as manager Brian Snitker gives utility man Orlando Arcia a rare look at the keystone.