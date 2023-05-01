Grissom is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets.
Grissom will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 and committed a throwing error in Atlanta's 9-8 win in the opening game of the day. Ehire Adrianza will fill in for Grissom at shortstop, ending the latter's streak of five consecutive starts.
