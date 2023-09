Grissom (hip) was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday, per the MiLB's transactions log.

Grissom ended up on the injured list Sept. 11 due to a right hip injury, but it ended up being a short absence for the second baseman. He's slashing .332/.421/.505 with eight homers, 60 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 72 runs scored over 96 contests so far this year.