Grissom went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.

The 22-year-old's season debut with Atlanta was an adventure, to say the least. Grissom ripped an RBI double down the first-base line on the first pitch he saw from Brady Singer, but he also committed a fielding error when he double-clutched on a grounder by Bobby Witt, and almost got charged with a second error while trying to turn a double play after Charlie Morton couldn't find his relay throw from second base. Grissom then somewhat redeemed himself defensively by ranging far to his left to retire Kyle Isbel and end the third inning. The young infielder has plenty of talent and exciting fantasy potential, but he'll need to show more consistency with his glove if he wants to stick around when Orlando Arcia (wrist) gets healthy.