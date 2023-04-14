Grissom is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Friday at Kansas City.
Grissom was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday morning and has an opportunity now to take over as Atlanta's everyday shortstop with Orlando Arcia (wrist) hitting the injured list in a corresponding move. Grissom was off to a tremendous start this season in the International League, slashing .366/.458/.585 with one home run and two stolen bases through 10 games. The 22-year-old offers category-spanning fantasy upside and should be rostered everywhere.
More News
-
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: In line for MLB return•
-
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Mixed bag in Gwinnett's opener•
-
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Defense at short remains priority•
-
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Will begin season in Triple-A•
-
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Still not seeing action in field•