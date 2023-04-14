Grissom is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Friday at Kansas City.

Grissom was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday morning and has an opportunity now to take over as Atlanta's everyday shortstop with Orlando Arcia (wrist) hitting the injured list in a corresponding move. Grissom was off to a tremendous start this season in the International League, slashing .366/.458/.585 with one home run and two stolen bases through 10 games. The 22-year-old offers category-spanning fantasy upside and should be rostered everywhere.

