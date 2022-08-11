Grissom went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a steal and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Grissom was elevated from Double-A Mississippi before the contest and quickly made his presence felt with one of the best major league debuts in the modern era. The rookie took a first-pitch fastball from Red Sox reliever Darwinzon Hernandez deep over the Green Monster in the seventh inning, giving the Braves a commanding 5-1 lead. He also singled in the ninth and stole second before ultimately scoring on Dansby Swanson's RBI single. With Orlando Arcia (hamstring) expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks and Ozzie Albies (foot) still out, Grissom should garner plenty of opportunities during the stretch run.