Grissom went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Atlanta ran wild on Elias Diaz on Tuesday, as three different runners stole second, including Grissom in the second, good for his third on the season. Grissom proceeded to score on a Dansby Swanson double to get Atlanta on the board first. In 19 games, Grissom is batting .338 and has scored 16 runs. The 16 runs are good for eighth in the majors since he was called up on Aug. 10 and is part of the reason Atlanta has maintained pace with the Mets.