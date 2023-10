Grissom will be part of Atlanta's roster for the NLDS against the Phillies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Grissom posted a weak .659 OPS over 80 major-league plate appearances during the regular season, but he had a .921 OPS in 468 plate appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett. The talented 22-year-old infielder can function as a useful pinch-runner, bench bat and possible defensive replacement in Atlanta's best-of-five NLDS matchup versus Philadelphia.