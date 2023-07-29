Chirinos came away with a no-decision in Atlanta's 10-7 win over the Brewers on Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Making his Atlanta debut after being claimed off waivers from the Rays last weekend, Chirinos did little to discourage his new club from trying to add more rotation depth at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old right-hander has a 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB through 66.1 innings on the season, and he could find himself bumped to the bullpen or even off the big-league roster when Max Fried (forearm) is ready to return.