Monasterio smacked a three-run homer in the 11th inning of Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Monasterio was brought in for the 11th as a pinch hitter with runners on the corners, and he wasted no time in giving the Brewers the late lead after taking the first pitch he saw from Joe La Sorsa deep to left field. It was Monasterio's second home run of the season and arguably his biggest hit of the year, as his efforts helped Milwaukee extend its winning streak to 14 games. The 28-year-old infielder has seen sparse playing time in the majors this season, but he's gone 8-for-19 (.421) with four runs and seven RBI in 11 games since the All-Star break.