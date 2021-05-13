Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Cardinals.
There were reports prior to Wednesday's game that Garcia is playing through a back injury, though he showed no ill effects when he took Ryan Helsley deep in the eighth inning. It was his fifth home run of the season and second in his last four games, despite appearing as a pinch-hitter on two occasions due to his health. Garcia is now hitting .272/.349/.430 across 129 plate appearances this season to go along with 16 runs scored and 20 RBI.
