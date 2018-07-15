Brewers' Brad Miller: Benched again in series finale

Miller is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Miller will sit for the third straight game against a right-handed pitcher, with Brewers manager Craig Counsell tabbing Hernan Perez for the start at second base against Pirates hurler Joe Musgrove. Though Milwaukee will have an opening at the keystone temporarily after Jonathan Villar (thumb) was moved to the disabled list Sunday, Miller may have fallen behind Perez in the pecking order after recording just two hits in 23 at-bats over his last nine games.