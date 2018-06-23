Brewers' Brad Miller: Called up by Brewers

Miller was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Miller will immediately step in and provide a boost to the Brewers' middle infield, as he's set to start at second base and bat sixth in the order for Saturday's game against St. Louis. Look for him to see a decent amount of time in the lineup all around the infield, especially with Orlando Arcia continuing to struggle at the plate.

