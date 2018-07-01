Brewers' Brad Miller: Leading off in third straight game

Miller will start at shortstop and serve as the Brewers' leadoff man in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Miller has appeared in all seven of the Brewers' games since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 23, starting in five of them. He'll draw his fourth straight start Sunday and appears to be the club's primary shortstop for the time being, with the demotion of Orlando Arcia to Triple-A prior to the series finale giving Miller additional job security. Miller will also lead off for the third consecutive game, though he'll be at risk at dropping in the order if Lorenzo Cain (groin) returns from the disabled list Wednesday against the Twins when first eligible, as is expected.