Brewers' Brad Miller: Socks three-run home run
Miller hit a three-run home in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
Miller did not start Wednesday, but he still saw two at-bats, and made the most of his last one. Miller has started twice since being called up by the Brewers on Saturday, and he could be earning himself more at-bats with three hits, three walks, and four RBI through four games with his current club.
