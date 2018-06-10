Brewers' Brad Miller: Traded to Milwaukee
Miller was sent to the Brewers from the Rays in exchange for Ji-Man Choi and cash considerations Sunday.
Miller will head to Triple-A Colorado Springs after being dealt to Milwaukee. Through 48 games with the Rays this season, Miller is batting .256 with five homers and 21 RBI. He figures to be called up in the near future, with the Brewers' middle infielders struggling to produce at the dish so far this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...