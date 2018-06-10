Brewers' Brad Miller: Traded to Milwaukee

Miller was sent to the Brewers from the Rays in exchange for Ji-Man Choi and cash considerations Sunday.

Miller will head to Triple-A Colorado Springs after being dealt to Milwaukee. Through 48 games with the Rays this season, Miller is batting .256 with five homers and 21 RBI. He figures to be called up in the near future, with the Brewers' middle infielders struggling to produce at the dish so far this season.