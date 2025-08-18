Lockridge is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Lockridge will retreat to the bench after he had started in all three games of the Brewers' weekend series in Cincinnati while going 4-for-12 with a triple, a double and two runs. The right-handed-hitting Lockridge could continue to see frequent opportunities to play against left-handed pitching, but his opportunities versus righties will likely be more limited moving forward after Blake Perkins returned from the bereavement list Sunday and Isaac Collins returned from the paternity list Monday.