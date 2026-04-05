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Lockridge suffered a hip injury in Sunday's game against the Royals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He didn't exit the contest, but Rosiak reports that Lockridge was hobbling around late in the game with the hip issue. Lockridge is hitting .348 with one double, three steals, three walks and three strikeouts in 27 plate appearances this season.

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