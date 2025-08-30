The Brewers optioned Lockridge to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

The Brewers traded for Lockridge at the deadline to provide the club with some speedy outfield depth while Jackson Chourio (hamstring) was on the IL. Now that the latter has returned, Lockridge will move to the minors and continue serving as organizational depth. The 28-year-old slashed .261/.308/.370 with six RBI, eight runs scored and two steals across 53 plate appearances during his time with Milwaukee.