The Padres traded Lockridge to the Brewers on Thursday in exchange for Nestor Cortes (elbow), Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lockridge has slashed .282/.402/.462 through 99 plate appearances in Triple-A this season but hasn't found nearly the same success in the bigs, as he sports just a .519 OPS through 47 games with the Padres. He'll fill in as organizational outfield depth for the Brewers, who are likely to keep the 28-year-old in Triple-A for now.

