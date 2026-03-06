Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: In lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockridge (shoulder) will play right field and bat second in Friday's spring training game against Arizona.
Lockridge sustained a bruised rotator cuff early in spring training after diving back into the bag. However, the soon-to-be 29-year-old has been cleared to return to the lineup for Friday's contest. Before suffering the injury, Lockridge went 6-for-11 with a pair of home runs and a stolen base.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Nursing rotator cuff contusion•
-
Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Hot start to camp•
-
Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Back on bench after three starts•
-
Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Activated for Friday's contest•
-
Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Headed to Milwaukee•