Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Not in Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockridge is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
Lockridge has been a regular presence in the Brewers' lineup lately, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Greg Jones is in left field and batting eighth in the rubber match.
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