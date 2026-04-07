Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Rejoining lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockridge (hip) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Red Sox.
The 29-year-old sat out Monday's series opener due to a hip issue but will end up missing only one game due to the injury. Lockridge will bat leadoff for the first time this season with Brice Turang (ankle/foot) banged up.
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