Suter tossed a scoreless 11th inning and picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.

Suter allowed the Dodgers to take the lead in the top of the 11th, but he limited them to one run and wound up with the win when the Brewers pushed two runs across in the bottom of the frame. Suter has recorded three wins since the All-Star break and although he allowed a run in three of his last four appearances, he owns a 1.86 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 9.2 innings over eight second-half appearances.