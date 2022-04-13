Turang will play center field roughly once a week this season at Triple-A Nashville, Sounds play-by-play announcer Jeff Hem reports.
Sounds manager Rick Sweet was emphatic that the organization still views him as a shortstop, but the reality is Willy Adames isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so Turang will need to add some defensive versatility in order to increase his chances of getting looks in the majors. He is hitting .261/.346/.435 with zero home runs, zero steals, six strikeouts and three walks through six games.
