Turang was promoted to High-A Carolina on Monday, Duane Cross of MiLB.com reports.

Turang's final hit for Low-A Wisconsin was a walkoff single Sunday against Beloit. The 19-year-old will move up a level after posting a .287/.384/376 line in 82 games, stealing 21 bags while hitting two homers. He hasn't shown any real power to this point, but his speed is impressive, as is his control of the plate, as he struck out just 15.1 percent of the time while posting a 13.7 percent walk rate.

