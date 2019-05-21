Turang recorded at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games with Low-A Wisconsin, and hit .308 (16-for-52) with a home run, seven RBI, six stolen bases, and 8:10 BB:K over that span.

Turang is playing full-season ball for the first time since being taken in the first round last year, and he is getting the job done at the dish, posting a .295/.406/.388 slash line over 38 games, while also succeeding in 12 of his 15 stolen-base attempts. It would be nice to see some more power from him, but at just 19 years old, he has plenty of time to add that to his arsenal.